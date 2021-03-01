Yes, You Can Still Save for Retirement Even If You Haven’t Had a Traditional Career Path—Here’s How

If your income is inconsistent from month to month or year to year, do what you can to keep your spending consistent and manageable. If you limit your spending to what you earn during a low-earning month, for example, you’ll have money to spare in the months where you are particularly successful—and you can tuck that excess into your retirement fund to help make up for the months when you couldn’t contribute to your accounts.

Retirement accounts with contribution limits operate on an annual basis, so as long as you make your contributions at some point throughout the year (or before Tax Day of the following year), you can stash cash away year after year.

You’ll also want to do what you can to build a substantial emergency fund. If and when a no-earning month hits, those emergency savings will allow you to take care of the essentials without going into debt—or drawing on whatever retirement savings you have managed to accumulate.