Congress Just Passed Another Economic Aid Package, and It Includes Stimulus Checks—Here’s What It Means for You

In an interview with CNBC on December 21, Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin said people who qualify for stimulus checks could receive that money in just a few days. People who signed up for direct deposit for tax returns (or the previous round of stimulus checks) could very likely get their money before the end of the year, while those who received paper checks last time may have to wait weeks or even months before their check arrives.

After the CARES Act passed in late March, the first round of stimulus checks began reaching people in April, though for some people, they took months to arrive. If the checks are distributed in the same way this time, people who have signed up for direct deposit will likely receive their checks first, followed by those who will be receiving paper checks.

As many as 10 million Americans weren’t required to file a tax return for last year. In April, these people had to register with the IRS to receive their checks. Hopefully, this time around, everyone eligible to receive a check will already be registered, so distribution goes much more quickly.

If you received a stimulus check earlier this year, you don’t need to do anything. You will receive your second check in the same manner you received the first, so all there is to do is sit back and wait. If you did not receive a check despite being eligible, though, or if your check amount was less than the full amount, you can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 taxes to increase the amount of your tax refund or lower the amount of taxes you may owe. Until your check arrives or you’re able to claim that credit, though, stay alert for potential stimulus check scams.