Real Simple’s New Rules of Retirement Summit Is Today—Here’s All the Info You Need
Get ready for a new perspective on your retirement planning.
2020 wasn't easy: Based on the Fidelity Investments 2021 State of Retirement Planning Study, 82 percent of Americans say the events of the past year have impacted their retirement plans. Still, it's possible to build the retirement of your dreams—and an effective retirement planning strategy, for those who are a few years (or decades) from retirement. Whether you're four years or 40 years from your preferred retirement age, Real Simple's New Rules of Retirement virtual event will have easy, inspiring, and innovative ways to take charge of your future.
With tips from experts, including self-described financial hype woman Berna Anat and Melissa Ridolfi, senior vice president of retirement and cash management at Fidelity Investments, the hour-long event will help demystify some of the retirement planning process. Tune in on Thursday, March 25, at 4 p.m. ET to watch the free live event, or check back after for a recording of the full event.
To help make the event a true learning exercise, we're offering all attendees a helpful handout with our top tips for retirement planning. Check the handout out below, or click to download your own version to print or keep on your device.