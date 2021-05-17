How to Move Abroad and Keep Earning Money

We have spent hundreds of hours researching our move to France and everything we would need to get in line to keep working and earning income in a foreign country. Ultimately, we found that the best starting point was the dozen or so Facebook groups for English-speaking people living in France. From immigration to health care, there is a group for almost every expat need—and friendly people willing to share what they know.

However, before making any significant decision, you need to talk to real professionals—like a lawyer and an accountant. Don't solely rely on websites, blogs, and social media posts for advice. You also need to make sure that the information you're reading is current, and not two years out of date. For us, we found that the Canadian government has a good list of French lawyers, many of whom speak English.