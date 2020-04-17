What’s Happening With Mortgages Right Now? Here’s What to Know About Your Home Loan During Coronavirus
Mortgages are complicated enough on a good day—here’s what you should know about them right now.
If you own a home and your finances have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and physical or social distancing, your biggest concern is likely avoiding foreclosure. Help is on the way in the form of a major stimulus package, as well as offerings from banks and mortgage lenders to delay payments. But how should you proceed? These experts offer sound advice on how to keep your home and your sanity as you navigate these major mortgage decisions.
RELATED: The 7 Smartest Ways to Use Your Stimulus Check
What the government is doing
Congress passed the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act in March, which put into effect a moratorium on government-backed mortgage loans (in addition to sending out coronavirus relief checks). Think Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: If you have a mortgage through either, you might be able to hit pause on your monthly payments.
“In addition to federal programs, many mortgage lenders are offering relief options like deferred payments and waived late fees to borrowers financially impacted by COVID-19,” says Steve Kaminski, Head of U.S. Residential Lending at TD Bank. Check with your lender as these options can vary by state, Kaminski says.
You might also qualify for a stimulus check as part of the CARES Act, in which case the additional money could be one way to keep payments on track. Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com, recommends using this money for mortgage payments if possible, depending on when your check arrives and how much you’re expected to get.
“Most people should use their stimulus payments to spend on necessities and boost emergency savings,” he says.
RELATED: Is It Safe to Spend Money Right Now? Experts Weigh In
Making mortgage payments
If you’ve lost income and anticipate having trouble paying your mortgage going forward, you have a few options. The first is to tap into any emergency savings you’ve set aside for the worst-case scenario. “Those savings are exactly for times like these,” says Equitable advisor Evan Press. “That said, you don’t want to deplete your savings.”
If you’re planning to dip into savings to make payments, you’ll want to first contact your mortgage lender to see what all of your options are, as they will vary. “Generally speaking, they’re saying you can defer or reduce payments,” Press says.
But here’s the problem: If you opt for a mortgage deferment, you might have to pay the bank what you owe in missed payments in one lump sum. In some cases, those payments will simply be added onto the length of your loan. If it’s the former, you’ll still be on the hook for the money in the short term, which could have major consequences. “Let's say you go with the forbearance and after 90 days you owe us this lump sum,” Press says. “If you don't pay it, then yes, it could certainly hurt your credit.”
If you haven’t lost income, Press urges homeowners to continue making their payments as normal. A moratorium on payments will only spare you in the short term, and it’s meant for worst-case scenarios.
Before you make a decision, reach out to your mortgage lender to see what your options are. “Help is available, but only if you ask, and it’s way better to ask while you’re still current on payments,” Rossman says. “If your lender has to track you down after you’ve fallen behind, they probably won’t be as generous.”
And if you’re wondering whether you qualify for some type of mortgage relief, Jeff Tucker, an economist with Zillow, says to check online first. “Typically, the only requirement for eligibility is for the borrower to attest that they have lost income as a result of COVID-19,” he says “Many mortgage servicers now have simple online request forms and FAQs to respond to borrowers, which will be much faster than trying to get a person on the phone at a bank this month.”
RELATED: Having Trouble Filing for Unemployment? This Free App Can Help
Should you refinance?
Depending on how long you’ve had your mortgage, now could be a good time to consider refinancing your loan. For some homeowners, refinancing offers a way to keep your home while paying less each month. For others, it’s a way to lower your monthly payment while paying less in interest costs, even if you aren’t concerned about making the payment you’re currently at.
Press says figuring out whether refinancing is a good option for you will depend on your current interest rate and the length of time you’ve been paying your current mortgage. If you’ve owned your home for a few years and you refinance now, you’ll go back to square one with a 30-year mortgage. Of course, you can also refinance to a 15-year mortgage if you’re closer to that mark, but in some cases, you’ll be paying more each month even if you’ve lowered your interest rate.
Either way, you’ll want to make sure that the cost of refinancing on top of the end result is actually saving you money. “There’s usually always some kind of cost associated with refinancing, whether you're paying for appraisals or closing costs—you're usually paying for something,” Press says.
Rossman agrees. He says you can usually save money by refinancing if your new rate is significantly lower than your current rate. “Closing costs can be expensive, so make sure you plan to stick around long enough to recoup them and more,” he says.
Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, suggests using NerdWallet’s mortgage refinancing calculator for evaluating whether this option is beneficial for your situation.
But simply wanting to refinance doesn’t mean you’ll qualify. “Lenders are being very careful to verify borrowers’ income right now,” Tucker says. “If you work in an occupation perceived to be risky during the coronavirus crisis, or if you’ve recently seen your take-home pay decrease as a result of the crisis, you could very well be denied on that basis.”
And Kaminski says refinancing now will be different than refinancing during normal circumstances, so patience pays. “Currently, the industry is seeing disruptions at every stage of the process as county offices, appraisal firms, title companies, and borrowers look to mitigate their COVID-19 risk,” he says. “Borrowers applying for a mortgage or a refinance right now should expect some delays.”
RELATED: 10 Things You Can Do During Quarantine to Protect Your Financial Future