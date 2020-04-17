What’s Happening With Mortgages Right Now? Here’s What to Know About Your Home Loan During Coronavirus

If you’ve lost income and anticipate having trouble paying your mortgage going forward, you have a few options. The first is to tap into any emergency savings you’ve set aside for the worst-case scenario. “Those savings are exactly for times like these,” says Equitable advisor Evan Press. “That said, you don’t want to deplete your savings.”

If you’re planning to dip into savings to make payments, you’ll want to first contact your mortgage lender to see what all of your options are, as they will vary. “Generally speaking, they’re saying you can defer or reduce payments,” Press says.

But here’s the problem: If you opt for a mortgage deferment, you might have to pay the bank what you owe in missed payments in one lump sum. In some cases, those payments will simply be added onto the length of your loan. If it’s the former, you’ll still be on the hook for the money in the short term, which could have major consequences. “Let's say you go with the forbearance and after 90 days you owe us this lump sum,” Press says. “If you don't pay it, then yes, it could certainly hurt your credit.”

If you haven’t lost income, Press urges homeowners to continue making their payments as normal. A moratorium on payments will only spare you in the short term, and it’s meant for worst-case scenarios.

Before you make a decision, reach out to your mortgage lender to see what your options are. “Help is available, but only if you ask, and it’s way better to ask while you’re still current on payments,” Rossman says. “If your lender has to track you down after you’ve fallen behind, they probably won’t be as generous.”

And if you’re wondering whether you qualify for some type of mortgage relief, Jeff Tucker, an economist with Zillow, says to check online first. “Typically, the only requirement for eligibility is for the borrower to attest that they have lost income as a result of COVID-19,” he says “Many mortgage servicers now have simple online request forms and FAQs to respond to borrowers, which will be much faster than trying to get a person on the phone at a bank this month.”

