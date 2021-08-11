5 Money Moves to Make 10 Years Before You Retire

2 Come up with a budget for when you retire.

Figure out how much you'll spend in retirement—that way, you'll know how much you need to save. Figure out a type of budget that works for you, and start tracking your spending now. Use whatever method works for you, such as a budgeting app or a trusty spreadsheet, and get to work.

"Taking the time and effort to do this will give greater peace of mind and a clearer picture of your spending needs when you're ready to take that leap into retirement," says certified financial planner Julia Pham.

Figuring out how much your lifestyle costs now and what it would take to maintain it can help you find any areas that you can cut back on now to increase your savings.

Pham also suggests considering your future needs when you're coming up with a budget, because chances are, you'll spend more than you think when you retire. "Healthcare will likely be a large expense down the road, so be prepared," says Pham. She says a good rule of thumb to figure out how much you need to save by the time you retire is to multiply how much you want to spend each year in retirement by 25. Consider going to a financial advisor or planner to help you figure out your numbers and what would work best for your individual needs.

Save up for medical expenses during your retirement by contributing to a health savings account or HSA, suggests Artem Minaev, co-founder FirstSiteGuide, a platform that provides resources for online businesses. As of this year, you can contribute up to $3,600—where it will grow tax-free.