9 Money Secrets of Happy Couples

With so many money matters to keep tabs on in a household, it’s helpful when one person takes the lead.

“Having a chief financial officer makes for more efficient operations—it’s not a battle each month to decide who keeps track of spending or who’ll do the taxes,” says Molly Stanifer, a certified financial planner at Old Peak Finance in Traverse City, Michigan.

That doesn’t mean the money manager has to do everything: “I am the CFO of our relationship, tracking the budget, credit cards, and debt, but my husband handles a lot of the decisions related to our house and cars,” says Irina Gonzalez, a writer in Fort Myers, Florida. If you need an outside opinion on thornier concerns, a financial adviser can assist with drafting a budget or getting on track with retirement. Apps like Mint and Quicken can also help organize spending trends.