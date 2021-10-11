My Partner and I Have Completely Different Financial Styles—Here's How We Bridged the Gap (and You Can, Too)

Ask yourself: Is it really about the money?

One thing that we realized pretty early on, and that came up in my conversations with other couples who had struggled as well, was that money can serve as a sensitive trigger for a variety of other issues. Security, for example, or trust.

"In a family-oriented culture like mine," explains Yaren Fadiloglulari, a blogger from Cyprus, "it's a sign of intimacy to take turns paying or [to not make] a problem out of a small amount of money." When Fadiloglulari's non-Cypriot boyfriend, Antoine Corbillet, wanted to count nickels and dimes for each purchase, she found it hurtful and cold. The two had to have some open conversations, during which they each recognized the cultural and behavioral differences between their attitudes towards spending.

"Having this conversation helped us to set up the dynamic in our relationship, [first] with financial matters, and then with our way of dealing with problems or other cultural differences that might arise," Fadiloglulari continues.

It's not just trust between people, either. The security that comes with knowing that you have a financial cushion to use in an emergency is not something to scoff at—and it's something many Americans lack.

My parents always taught me to keep a strict budget, to pay myself first, and to put aside money (even a small amount) each month—because you never know what might happen. My wife, on the other hand, wasn't taught to be aware of saving or budgeting and, as a result, found my financial style stifling. I, meanwhile, felt insecure and anxious not knowing how much I was spending or saving. Something as simple as going to the supermarket became a point of contention for us—one that worsened when we got married and opened a joint account. Like Fadiloglulari and Corbillet, we had to have a series of very vulnerable (and uncomfortable) conversations about what the act of spending represented to us and how we might go about finding a happy middle ground.