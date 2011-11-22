Invest a few hours in getting rid of the financial detritus that’s filling your filing cabinet, and you’ll take a psychic load off your shoulders, says therapist Debbie Stanley, author of Organize Your Home in No Time ($17, amazon.com).

The Only Stuff You Need to Keep

Document: Tax returns

How long to keep: Forever



Document: Tax backup (receipts, W-2s, statements, etc.)

How long to keep: Six years (the IRS has up to this amount of time to audit returns)



Document: Year-end investment statements

How long to keep: Until six years after you sell, for proof of gains and losses for taxes



Document: Pay stubs

How long to keep: Until you get your W-2 in January



Document: Receipts for home improvements

How long to keep: Until six years after you sell the home, for tax purposes



Document: Receipts for big-ticket purchases

How long to keep: As long as you own the item, for warranty and insurance claims