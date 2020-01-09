10 Luxury Brands With the Highest Resale Value

Image zoom courtesy of TheRealReal

Sometimes, shopping for clothes or accessories is just a means to an end: It’s selecting and purchasing items to wear until they’re no longer wearable (whether for size, style, or durability reasons) and then disposing of them. Sometimes, though, shopping is more than just a functionality driven process. Certain purchases offer the utility of your standard clothing or accessory, and then some: They’re investments.

This is especially true in the luxury market, where a luxury clothing item or piece of jewelry can be worth more years after its initial purchase. This isn’t always the case, and some people prefer to hold on to their luxury purchases and pass them on to friends or family members. But for those who consider shopping a form of investing—likely types who love being on-trend or even ahead of them, and who thus need to swap out their collection of clothing and accessories often—selling off items from luxury brands once they’re finished wearing them can be a lucrative endeavor. (Playing the luxury resale game could help ward off lifestyle creep, too.) The key is picking the right items, of course.

Luxury consignment site TheRealReal offers a platform for collectors of luxury items to turn their purchases into money. (Think of it as a curated, upscale alternative to selling on Facebook.)

Millions of people purchased luxury bags, jewelry, clothing, watches, and more through the site over the last decade, giving TheRealReal’s number-crunchers plenty of data to work with to figure out which luxury brands and items offer the highest resale value—or, which brands are the best investment for those looking to enjoy their high-end goods for a time, and then make money off their purchases. TheRealReal’s Luxury Resale Retrospective: The 2010s report even goes so far as to highlight standout items for each brand, to better show what sort of luxury purchases make good investments.

According the data, the list of the top 10 luxury brands with strongest resale value starts with Supreme. The streetwear brand’s Box Logo Hoodie, particularly, was a top earner. Next was Goyard, and then Van Cleef & Arpels. Hermès and Louis Vuitton were fourth and fifth on the list, with the Hermès Birkin bag and the Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote standing out as popular purchases. Rolex, Tiffany & Co., Patek Philippe, Cartier, and Moncler finished off the list of the top 10 luxury brands for resale value; see the full list—with standout products—below.

If you want to keep your beloved luxury bag for ever and ever, that’s your prerogative, but if you want to purchase luxury items to enjoy now and sell later (hopefully at some sort of profit), these items are your best bet. Happy shopping!

Luxury brands with the best resale value, according to TheRealReal

1. Supreme; standout item: Box Logo Hoodie

2. Goyard; standout item: St. Louis Tote

3. Van Cleef & Arpels; standout item: Alhambra Bracelet

4. Hermès; standout item: Birkin

5. Louis Vuitton; standout item: Neverfull

6. Rolex; standout item: GMT-Master

7. Tiffany & Co.; standout item: Bone Cuff

8. Patek Philippe; standout item: Aquanat Travel Time

9. Cartier; standout item: Juste un Clou Bracelet

10. Moncler; standout item: Moka Puffer Coat