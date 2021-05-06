Having good credit is really important when you're trying to get the lowest interest rate on a mortgage. "The best deals go to borrowers with scores of 740 or higher," says Jeff Ostrowski, real estate analyst at Bankrate.

Your credit score will help lenders figure out whether you're a responsible borrower and how you pay back loans based on your borrowing history. The higher your credit score, the higher your chances are of getting a better interest rate, which could lead to "thousands of dollars in savings over the life of your mortgage," according to Jonsson.

A strong credit score is also important to get a good price on mortgage insurance, which you will need if you make a downpayment that is less than 20 percent. Jonsson also recommends getting a free copy of your credit score to make sure there are no mistakes—these can take credit bureaus weeks or months to fix.