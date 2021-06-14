The 5 Best Cities to Lower Your Cost of Living Without Sacrificing Lifestyle

Nashville, TN

In 2020, Tennessee took the top spot on the Uhaul Migration report, and it's not for nothing. Folks flocked to the state because jobs are aplenty and there's no state income tax. Instead of choosing cities like Murfreesboro and Clarksville, head straight for the country music capital.

People from the likes of New York and Los Angeles will not be disappointed with Nashville's nightlife and the bar scenes; the town is home to many creative transplants from far-flung places as well, making dating and finding new friends an exciting possibility. While the city's culinary scene is most known for epicurean barbecue, Nashville also boasts restaurants such as Graze, Wild Cow, and Vegelicious, with tons of hearty plant-based plates you won't want to miss. Plus, you can get a mortgage on a four-bedroom in trendy East Nashville along the lines of $1,200 per month-which puts those $2,500 Brooklyn shoebox apartments to shame.