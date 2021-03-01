What Long-Term Care Insurance Is (and Why You Might Want to Consider It Now)

LTC insurance will cover any cost related to your stay in an assisted living facility, adult day care, or nursing home. It will also help to cover the cost of in-home care. It won’t cover medical expenses, such as if you end up in the emergency room for a heart attack or need routine tests done.

A doctor will have to sign off on your need for LTC before the insurance kicks in.

“Long-term care insurance provides long-term care support services for individuals who need help with two of the five activities of daily living: bathing, dressing, toileting, transferring, and feeding,” says Jody D’Agostini, CFP, an Equitable advisor.

It will also cover care for those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, she adds.

There are two types of long-term care insurance. Financial planner Arvind Ven, CEO and founder of Capital V Group, a California-based wealth management firm, describes the first as a “use it or lose it” type of policy. These policies are considered stand-alone LTC insurance policies and they are generally more affordable. The downside is, you could pay for this kind of insurance for as many as 20 to 30 years without ever using it, which means money down the drain.

The second type of long-term care insurance is called asset-based LTC insurance or hybrid policies, because they combine LTC insurance with life insurance. This type is generally more expensive, but the premiums are fixed. There is also a death benefit which gets paid out to your heirs.

“That has a cash value or death benefit, and money goes to the beneficiaries if the insurance is not used,” Ven says.