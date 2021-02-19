Should You Get Jewelry Insurance? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

If you’re still in the costume jewelry phase, purchasing jewelry from fast fashion stores, or from marketplaces such as Etsy where many items aren’t made of precious metals or stones, you probably haven’t considered jewelry insurance. But if you’re in the market for something more valuable, like a diamond, then you’re surely well aware of the price tag on these items.

“We always hear about the four Cs,” says Brian Howard, director of product management at Jewelers Mutual, a jewelry insurance provider. “We can’t forget about the fifth one, and that’s coverage.”

While jewelry insurance is available for anyone who wants it, it’s mostly used to replace items in the event of loss, theft, or damage. If losing your $25 earrings isn’t a big deal, you can pass on jewelry insurance. But if you’re purchasing something more significant, perhaps an engagement ring or wedding band, you’ll want to consider it.

“It’s actually very important to have, and it’s great if you have jewelry that would actually be very expensive for you to replace,” says Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with money site Nerdwallet. “If you have anything of significant value, you do want to get coverage, and it’s actually really affordable.”