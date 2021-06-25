Responding to the financial impacts of ageism

As that AARP study made clear, there are a variety of financial ramifications linked to ageism. For instance, women are often the ones who leave the workforce to care for children or aging parents, and when they're ready to return to professional life, find that their salary has paid a steep price.

"Women are already fighting for equal pay. On top of that, by taking a leave and returning to the workforce, women then have to start from the bottom more often than not and take lower pay," says Redlener. "They are penalized for having left to raise their children."

This is known as the motherhood wage penalty and various studies have substantiated the fact that motherhood can be costly to women's careers in many ways.

As PBS reported a few years ago, when a woman who is earning $50,000 leaves the workforce to take care of children for three years, she will leave behind not just $150,000 in lost wages, but also an additional $200,000 in lost wage growth, as well as about $165,000 in lost retirement assets and benefits.

This challenge is compounded by the fact that more and more women are choosing to start families later in life, well into their forties, which doesn't leave much time for returning and then regaining ground financially, says Redlener.

"What was at one point considered the age when women might be making a 'return' to the workforce, is now the age at which women are starting families and having children," she says. "There isn't as much time to leave and come back."

One of the ways to address these sorts of money questions is to focus on making the most of the benefits you're offered by an employer when you do reenter professional life.

"When you do go back into the workforce and you have access to company benefits, think about it this way-you work for 'Me Inc.' Not the company," explains Krueger. "When you walk into that building and you're in your late fifties, look at every benefit you're offered and say 'I'm going to squeeze out every drop of these benefits.' "

This can include a variety of actions. For instance, if you've never paid much attention to how your 401k contributions are invested, sit down with an expert and review all of the fees associated with the various fund options offered with an eye toward minimizing costs and maximizing growth. And while you're at it, ask a professional to help you identify ways to make the most of the matching 401k contributions from your employer, if you're offered this particular benefit.

"Put your money to work harder than when you left the workforce," Krueger explains. "Getting back on track with your nest egg means you're prioritizing this effort and socking away money like you've never done before. And you're doing it in a way that's really smart. You need to have the mindset that every nickel does count."

Company stock purchase programs that allow for purchasing employer stocks at a discount are another opportunity you'll want to make the most of, says Krueger. Here, too, you may want to ask a professional to weigh in and offer tips for maximizing such a program.

Perhaps most importantly, engage a professional to help you sort through all of the options and possibilities. Ideally, you'll want to work with a fee-only professional (which means they don't work on commission) and ask them to help you review your overall financial picture and your benefits, in order to help determine where you stand and how best to take advantage of every financial vehicle available.

"At 55, it's time to sit down with an advisor and to see clearly the reality of where you are, how long you're going to work, and how much you're going to need to earn," says Krueger. "Get those numbers clear in your head."