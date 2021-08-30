What Women Real Estate Investors Need to Know

Empathy is an asset.

Sarah Eder, Founder of Sarah Eder Investments in Ontario, Canada, has been a full-time real estate investor for almost four years in Ontario—and she's amassed a portfolio of over 200 doors (individual rental units). She started in her 20s with no access to cash, credit, or help from family, so she became an expert in creative financing (i.e., leveraging other people's money).

"When I first got started in real estate, I realized immediately that I would be underestimated by men in the field," Eder admits. "From realtors to mortgage brokers to contractors, the vast majority of people I encountered were men who were very aggressive, focused, and liked to 'network' like an old boy's club of golfing and drinking. I had to fight contractors constantly who called me 'sweetie' and 'hun' on job sites, while trying to swindle and overcharge me, not believing I understood what goes into a construction project."

Her best advice is to see compassion and empathy as strengths, not weaknesses. When you know your stuff—your industry, your business, your pricing—you can stand firm in being polite and making respect integral to your growth. "I showed my tenants, clients, and staff kindness and caring," Eder explains. "This didn't weaken my brand, in fact; it is one of the tenets of my success, and gives many of my clients confidence in how I conduct business. While I am incredibly competitive and never back down from a challenge, I use my words wisely, and believe in playing fair."

She says it is important to quietly educate yourself and take smart risks, as well as to learn how to embrace differences and make them strengths. "I have now achieved a level of success that very few women have achieved in my industry, but I'm hoping to change that," Eder adds. "I've recently mentored many women in real estate investing, so that hopefully soon it will become commonplace to see women at the top of the real estate investing world."