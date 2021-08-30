Meet the Latina Pros Teaching Women to Close the Pay Gap by Investing

How investing can bridge the wealth divide

"At an early age, I knew education would help me learn how to invest better as a first-generation student in finance and international business," Torres-Haddad notes. "I may have not learned everything about personal finance, but I did learn that investing in real estate and other investment vehicles at an early age would increase my passive income, thanks to compounding interest over time. Investing in real estate was a way to not only close the gap quickly, but it created more financial opportunities than most traditional investments."

In Torres-Haddad's finance workshops, she asks women whether they consider themselves investors. "The majority say 'no,'" she explains. "Then, I rephrase the question to, 'how many of you have ever given money to family, a charity, or invested time in your community?' Almost always, every single hand goes up. Now that they realize they are investors, they can change their mindset and realize that they can also be investors in the stock market, in real estate, in start-ups, and so forth. Many times, it is only when a woman gains some profit (no matter how small) that she gets the 'aha' moment."

"Specifically, Latinas are the largest growing ethnic group in the U.S., and we can target multiple markets for investment—based on language and culture," Torres-Haddad continues. "There is a joke that says that Latinx people have been social long before social media. What that means is that we prefer to be recommended and referred to work with companies and people we trust. More Latinas are becoming more vocal and creating new platforms, products, and services to address global problems."

Who are Torres-Haddad's business icons? "Women should leverage the expertise of Latinas like Ana Flores, founder of We All Grow Latina, and Jessica Alba, founder of the Honest Company," she says.