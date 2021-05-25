Here's How to Use Your Investments to Support Women

Investment choices that support the advancement of women

There are both equity funds and fixed-income funds that have been designed to actively support women. Some of the options in this space include:

PAX Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund: The first broadly diversified mutual fund, PAX Ellevate invests in the highest-rated companies in the world with regard to advancing women through gender-diverse boards, senior leadership teams, and other policies and practices.

Fidelity Women's Leadership Fund: This is another fund focused on investing in gender-diverse companies and allowing you to invest with purpose. The fund invests primarily in companies that prioritize and advance women's leadership.

Glenmede Women in Leadership U.S. Equity Portfolio: Glenmede's Women in Leadership fund is focused on investing in socially responsible large-cap stocks.

YWCA WOMN ETF: WOMN tracks the Morningstar Women's Empowerment Index. For those not familiar, the Women's Empowerment Index was designed to provide exposure to companies worldwide that have exhibited strong policies and practices in support of women's empowerment and gender equity.

Among the notable fixed-income options is the Access Capital Community Investment Fund, which supports affordable housing, job creation, and economic development.

But how, exactly, does putting your money into these funds support women? Mindy Yu, director of investments for the investing app Stash, explains further.

"Many ETF providers out there have stated with proxy voting power, they will vote against boards that don't have female representation," says Yu.