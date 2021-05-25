10 Ways to Start Investing With Just $100

1 Open an IRA

An IRA is an Individual Retirement Account that allows you to save money for retirement and has various tax advantages. Whether you are enrolled in an employer-sponsored retirement plan or not, an IRA is a great way to bulk up your retirement savings—something that is crucial for all of us, especially given that 50 percent of Americans have less than $100,000 in their retirement savings right now. So, opening an IRA is an essential part of breaking that cycle.

The two common types of IRAs are a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA. A Traditional IRA has tax-deferred benefits. This means the money you contribute is pre-taxed; you will not be taxed on this money until you withdraw it in the future. In a Roth IRA, you pay taxes on the contributed amount, but you will not be taxed on withdrawals when you retire.

The annual contribution limit for 2021 is $6,000, unless you are over 50; then you can contribute up to $7,000. No matter which you choose, an IRA is an excellent way to start investing with $100.