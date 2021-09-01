Start talking about money

The first step toward gaining financial confidence is to begin simply talking about money. Because (for those who may have missed the memo) the reality is that women absolutely hate doing this. The Merrill report, for instance, found that 61 percent of women would rather discuss their own death than money.

"Many women have grown up with the mindset that money is one of the few hush-hush topics that should be avoided in polite company at all costs. But if you want to be in control of your financial life, overcoming a fear of money is necessary," says Ella Gupta, personal finance ambassador for the money app Greenlight, and a Gen Z personal finance expert who's already blazing her own trail with the publication of her book Gen Z Money $ense: A Personal Finance and Investing Guide ($17.99, Amazon).

Need a little help getting the free-flowing money conversations started? Try establishing your own trusted financial community, suggests Gupta. And use this community to learn from the experiences of other women, and openly exchange tips.

"Community also provides accountability throughout the process. You could even begin an investing club with other women, to discuss ideas and share research into prospective funds or companies," Gupta adds.

Because money taboos loom so large for women, they often fail to invest, and fail to begin saving money earlier in life. Women are simply not taking advantage of critical wealth escalators in the same way that men readily do. If this is to change, women need to work together to eliminate the taboos and talk about investing, says Lorna Sabbia, head of Retirement and Personal Wealth Solutions at Bank of America.

"Speak openly and ask questions about investing and personal finance more broadly to friends, families, employers or financial experts," says Sabbia. "Seek input and guidance, and ultimately create a plan for trickier financial moments such as investing. Trusted advice can be what you need to eliminate decision paralysis and move forward."