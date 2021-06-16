Think Rich, Get Rich: How Critical Thinking Can Increase Wealth

1 Buy what you understand.

Many people struggle to decide between the "set it and forget it" method of exchange traded funds (ETF)s and index funds-or the excitement of day trading and stock-picking. It's best to do away with rules of thumb, invest in what you know, and admit what you don't.

Julien and Kiersten Saunders started their financial blog, Rich & Regular, in 2017, after wondering why their friends complained so much about doing everything "right" and still feeling financially stuck. When the young couple settled on investing exclusively in index funds, they did it because they knew they would never be experts at stock-picking. "Data shows that it's practically impossible," they said. Instead of spending the years it would have taken to become savvy in one sector, they decided to dummy-proof their portfolio. Index funds have helped them grow their wealth and save valuable time that they've reinvested in their business, which they know quite well.

On the other hand, Codie Sanchez of Contrarian Thinking took the exact opposite approach-and it worked out well for her. Why? Because she understands the market really well. She joined Vanguard ETFs in 2008, and then Goldman Sachs Alternatives, SSGA, and First Trust, in rapid succession. She knows her way around the stock market, so it's no wonder that she trusts her own expertise. She says, "Go deep into betting on yourself, and double down on investing in things you understand. Using what I knew from my early career of investing in stocks in the financial sector, I made a good bet during a volatile time. It ended up paying big dividends. My parents DID NOT like the idea, but it felt right to me. Investing in things I truly understood made more sense than a blind allocation."