Incorporate your values into your stock portfolio

First, know this: Your investment decisions do make a difference. Financial industry experts make no bones about this point.

"All you need to do is look at the impact today's retail investors and the various trading platforms can have on a multi-billion-dollar market cap company, and the double-digit percentage swings [these types of investors can cause]," says Andy DeFrancesco, CEO of SOL Global Investments. "The voice and marketing power of investors has never been more powerful."

Taking this line of thinking one step further, withdrawing money from fossil fuel industry stocks can indeed begin to send something of a message to these companies, making clear that many of us are no longer interested in continuing down a path that's environmentally devastating to the planet and will not stand by and support companies that do so.

"Look at the power of [electric vehicle maker] Rivian's initial public offering and other electric vehicle and green-related companies like Tesla versus even Ford and General Motors," continues DeFrancesco, referring to Rivian becoming the world's biggest IPO of 2021, valued at more than $100 billion. "That's an indication of how money flowing into a company provides a positive future. Investors can make the same impact by liquidating, or simply not investing. A lack of buying would send a very clear message."

DeFrancesco is not the only one who believes in the power of shifting investments to reflect your values and concerns.

Theresa Gusman spent more than 20 years at Deutsche Bank in various roles, including global head of investments; global head of equities, and global head of proxy voting, before she grew so disillusioned with greenwashing that she left to join First Affirmative Financial Network, a firm focused on environmental, social, and governance investing. She, too, suggests there's power in taking action with your dollars.

"Every investment has an impact on the world," says Gusman. "We encourage investors to think about the world they want to leave to their children and their children's children, and we work with them to incorporate their unique values, beliefs, ethical standards, and environmental, social, and corporate governance preferences into investment portfolios."

That effort includes helping investors use their money to reflect their beliefs on climate change specifically. When it comes to sending a message to the fossil fuel industry, Gusman recommends a three-pronged approach:

Reduce or eliminate exposure to fossil fuel (oil, natural gas, coal) exploration, production, and distribution companies.

Tilt your portfolio toward renewable energy companies and companies with strong climate commitments.

Engage in targeted, high-impact advocacy, and proxy efforts to maximize the impact of share ownership.

Here's a closer look at those steps.