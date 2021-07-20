Understand tax implications

It's also critical to be clear about the taxes you may be subject to when exercising employee stock options. To develop a full grasp of this issue, you need to know exactly what type of stock you have.

Companies offer two kinds of stock options—nonqualified stock options (NQSOs), which are more widespread, and incentive stock options (ISOs), which have some tax advantages but also come with increased complexities. Before making any decisions or taking any action with regard to employee stock options, find out exactly which camp you fall into.

For instance, as Forbes explains, ISOs qualify for special tax treatment from the IRS. This includes not being subject to Social Security, Medicare, or withholding taxes. There are, of course, some criteria involved in qualifying for this special tax treatment, including the ISO only being granted to employees—not directors, consultants, or contractors, among other things. In addition, in order for an employee to retain the ISO special tax benefits after leaving a company, the ISO must be exercised or sold within three months of the date of departing the company. However, exercising ISOs might trigger what's known as the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT), so be sure to talk to a tax professional if you have any questions.

When it comes to exercising NQSOs, on the other hand, you will pay taxes—and the transaction is reported on your IRS Form W-2. You pay ordinary income taxes when you exercise the options and capital gains when you sell the shares, says Investopedia. The exact formula for determining the amount that you pay taxes on is somewhat detailed, so you'll want to engage a professional to walk you through the key points.

The key takeaway here with regard to employee stock options and taxes is this: Understand the tax implications of the type of stock you have.

"It's important to have a tax strategy," explains Railey. "The easiest approach is to plan early on, because there are so many choices, and people are shocked by the tax implications."