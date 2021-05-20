1 Invest in early-stage companies.

Invest in BIPOC companies that are just starting out. Entrepreneur Thomas Boyce Sr. says newer BIPOC companies face barriers in financing and gaining access to capital. In fact, this 2016 study by the GEM found that 61 percent of Black women self-fund their entire startup capital.

If you're an accredited investor, you can become an angel investor for BIPOC startups and support companies by providing funding, networking opportunities, and other guidance in one of the most crucial times in a company's life. "Accredited investors can make angel investments, which means they invest very early on in the life of the company and usually with at least $5,000 (and generally up to about $500k)," says Young.

According to 2019's State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, businesses owned by women of color (about 6.4 million of them) employed nearly 2.4 million people and generated $422.5 billion in revenue.