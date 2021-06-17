How to Make Art Your Next Big Investment

Buy from artists you know

Tze Chun, founder of Uprise Art, a women-led online gallery that features original artwork by emerging contemporary artists, advises new buyers to "collect work by living artists. Focusing on original works by emerging artists before they are established can create meaningful change in their careers."

Plus, of course, pricing is more affordable when an artist is just starting out. "Build relationships with artists that you find interesting and collect pieces when you can," Tze recommends, explaining that access to art is one of the more difficult aspects of (and barriers to) collecting, but "being an early supporter means you'll have a relationship with that artist and access to their work moving forward."

What else? "Unless your plan is to store the work somewhere out of sight, you will be living with the artwork you collect, so make sure to collect pieces that are meaningful to you," Tze urges. "Ask yourself, if I kept this work for myself and never sold it, would I be happy with my decision to buy the piece?" If the answer is yes, buy it while you can.