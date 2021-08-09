4 Tips for Investing Better From One of the Country's Top Wealth Advisor Moms

Understand mental heuristics before getting started

Here's an intriguing data point for women everywhere to consider: When polled, women consistently report that they have less financial acumen than their male peers, says Young. But when tested on their financial savvy, women score very close to their male counterparts.

"I find this very ironic, as one of the most common mental heuristics in investing is the tendency to have over-confidence, but we often see women are under-confident," Young explains.

With this in mind, Young suggests that as women embark on investing it may be a good idea to delve into mental heuristics, educating yourself about these "mental shortcuts" that allow people to solve problems and make judgments quickly and efficiently. And then, be honest with yourself about how these heuristics apply to you.

"Most people start with goals, but I think women especially need to first face their biases and emotions around money. Especially pay attention to confirmation biases, anchoring biases, loss aversion biases, hindsight biases, and group think," says Young.

Let's break that down a bit for those not entirely familiar with the lingo.

Confirmation biases involve one's tendency to favor information that confirms existing beliefs or hypotheses.

Anchoring bias is a cognitive bias that causes us to rely too heavily on the first piece of information we're given about a topic.

Loss aversion bias is a cognitive bias that describes why, for some individuals, the pain of losing is twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining.

Hindsight bias is a phenomenon that often allows people to convince themselves after something has happened that they actually predicted it beforehand. This tendency, in turn, may cause people to believe they can accurately predict other events.

Group think meanwhile is a phenomenon during which people strive for consensus in a group. However, in so doing, people often set aside their own personal beliefs.

"Understanding basic behavioral finance is key and should be part of your approach from day one and reminding yourself every month as it's easy to fall into bad habits," advises Young.