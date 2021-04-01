How to Invest for Retirement

A common suggestion you’ll hear when saving for retirement is to aim for replacing 70 percent of your current income. But financial advisors caution that retirement is not cheaper than living while working.

“That’s a myth because what are you going to stop doing in retirement that you’re doing now?” says Annette Hammortree, a retirement income certified professional and owner of Hammortree Financial Services in Crystal Lake, Ill.

Aiming for just 70 percent won’t let you purchase a new car down the road or vacation on a whim with family. Instead, Hammortree suggests that you consider what kind of a lifestyle you want and save for that.

“It makes more sense to look at what you spend your money on now and what you’ll want to spend money on in retirement,” she says.

Factor in the fact that Americans are living longer these days, and that your money will need to retain its value as inflation continues.

“At only 3 percent inflation, the value of your money will be cut in half in 25 years,” says Terry Savage, a nationally syndicated financial columnist and author of The Savage Truth on Money.

Many retirees will purchase annuities to ensure that their money will last their lifetime. That’s great, but inflation will still eat away at the spending power of your annual annuity, Savage points out.

“So, even if you spend a little money on an immediate annuity, you also want to set aside some money for growth,” she says. “And then you’ll need some of what I call ‘chicken money’ on the side: CDs, savings. That’s your sleep-well-at-night money, so that you have the discipline to stick with your investment plan.”