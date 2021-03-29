Invest Better

Does learning to invest sound, well, slightly terrifying to you? You’re not alone. Plenty of people put it off or assume that investments are only for the wealthy. Not true! Invest Better gets you started on your investing journey in the most pain-free way possible, with quick tips and easy explainers that will turn anyone into an investment pro, stat. Because (first tip): When it comes to investing 101, the best thing you can do is start today.

AAPI Personal Finance Trendsetters to Follow

In the name of visibility, representation, and racial/financial equity, these AAPI personal finance trendsetters are sharing their money stories and dismantling "model minority" myths, one financial plan at a time.  
How Your Investment Strategy Should Change and Evolve as You Age

As you make your way through various life stages, your priorities change—and so, too, should your retirement investment strategy.
How to Invest in BIPOC-Owned Companies

BIPOC-owned companies are some of the fastest growing businesses—yet they have the least access to capital. Here are ways to use your dollars to invest in BIPOC communities and entrepreneurs.
I Took a First-Time Homebuyer Workshop—Here's What I Learned

Did you know you can take a homebuyer education class even if you're not ready to buy a home just yet? It's worth learning the steps you'll need to take in advance—from first prepping your finances to the final closing on your dream home.
6 Investing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Mistakes happen. But when it comes to investing your money, you want to make sure you're protecting the wealth you generate. Here's what not to do as an investor, according to experts.
In a Hyper-Competitive Housing Market, Down Payment and Credit Score Are Critical—Here’s Why

A new LendingTree study finds that in the nation's most competitive housing markets, buyers must work even harder than ever to set themselves apart in bidding wars.
Why 2020 Was the Year I Finally Started Investing in My Retirement

It took a global pandemic and extreme financial strain to motivate me to start my first retirement investment. Here's why I finally began investing in my future—and what I learned.
How to Take Advantage of Low-Interest Mortgages—While You Still Can

Dream of owning a home someday? Well that day might be closer than you think—interest rates have dropped to record lows this past year, making it a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers to get into the market. Here are ways you can get the best interest rate, according to experts.
Relocating for a Lower Cost of Living? Here's How to Make Sure the Move Will Actually Save You Money

Investing in real estate can help you create financial security. Here is what you need to know before getting started, according to industry experts.

