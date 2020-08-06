These Apps and Services Make Getting (and Understanding) Insurance So Much Easier

1 Next Insurance

Best for: small-business owners and gig workers

What it is: Mobile-first provider Next Insurance offers affordable policies for people who want general and professional liability, commercial auto, and workers’ comp insurance.

Why we love it: You can see exactly what types of insurance you need for your industry—whether you’re a caterer, an accountant, or a fitness instructor—so you’re not left wondering whether you’re missing something (or vulnerable to being sued). And if a client requires proof of insurance, the Live Certificate feature puts it right on your phone (for free!). “Next makes it easy to get the ample coverage you need, without worrying that you’re spending money on policies you don’t,” judge Cathy Derus says.