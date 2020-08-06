These Apps and Services Make Getting (and Understanding) Insurance So Much Easier
Get the coverage and features you need with minimal confusion.
A little like appendixes, insurance is something most everyone has—and that few truly understand. (Arguably, unlike appendixes, insurance is very necessary, particularly if you actually need your non-essential appendix removed.) Anyway: Whether you understand it or not, insurance is pretty important.
Unfortunately, in the United States, insurance—and accompanying concepts such as HSAs or wills—isn’t always easy to get, particularly if you don’t understand the ins and outs of it. Good thing technology is here to save the day: Smart apps and digital services have made getting insurance easier than ever.
As part of the Real Simple Smart Money Awards, we’re highlighting the best new insurance apps and services of 2020. From finding insurance for your small business or gig-working lifestyle to making HSAs more accessible, these fresh insurance apps and services can do it all. Read on for the best insurance apps of 2020, or click here to see the other 2020 Real Simple Smart Money Award winners.
1 Next Insurance
Best for: small-business owners and gig workers
What it is: Mobile-first provider Next Insurance offers affordable policies for people who want general and professional liability, commercial auto, and workers’ comp insurance.
Why we love it: You can see exactly what types of insurance you need for your industry—whether you’re a caterer, an accountant, or a fitness instructor—so you’re not left wondering whether you’re missing something (or vulnerable to being sued). And if a client requires proof of insurance, the Live Certificate feature puts it right on your phone (for free!). “Next makes it easy to get the ample coverage you need, without worrying that you’re spending money on policies you don’t,” judge Cathy Derus says.
2 Fabric
Best for: young families who want to secure their financial future
What it is: Fabric is a one-stop future-planning shop lets you buy life insurance and create a will for free in minutes.
Why we love it: It makes a daunting (and depressing) task feel doable. The convenient Storage Vault holds critical financial information—bank passwords, portfolio statements—that can be shared with loved ones in case of emergency.
3 Lively
Best for: getting a non-employer-based health savings account
What it is: If you have a high-deductible health plan and your employer doesn’t offer a health savings account (HSA), Lively gives you access to one for free. HSAs let you stash away pretax money for medical expenses, and unlike flexible spending accounts, they never expire.
Why we love it: When you can save pretax dollars, it may lessen the fear of signing up for a high-deductible health plan. Plus, if you have leftover money on previous HSA cards, Lively lets you consolidate the funds in a new account. (Once you turn 65, you can continue using the money for qualified medical expenses or withdraw it with no penalty.)