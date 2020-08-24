HSAs and FSAs Aren’t the Same: Here Are the Differences So You Can Finally Stop Mixing Them Up

An HSA is a health savings account; an FSA is a flexible spending account. Both are accounts that allow people to contribute money for eligible medical expenses, saving money on taxes in the process. Both HSAs and FSAs have annual contribution limits.

“Both of them allow you to set aside money on a pre-tax basis,” straight from your paycheck, says Katie Waters, CFP, founder of Stable Waters Financial, a Georgia-based financial planning firm. By lowering your gross income through HSA or FSA contributions, you ultimately save money on taxes.

HSAs and FSAs can be used for the same list of IRS-approved eligible medical expenses, ranging from office visits to transportation to and from appointments to healthcare supplies such as high-SPF sunscreen. (Your particular plan, provider, or employer may have different eligible expenses: Be sure to confirm that an expense is on the list before you buy.)