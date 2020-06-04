How to Talk to Your Aging Parents About Their Money

Wealthy parents probably already have an estate-planning and financial team in place. Even so, you should get an update. Use your ages as a guideline for when to broach the subject.

“I have a 40/70 rule, meaning if you’re 40 or your parents are 70,” says Jody Gastfriend, vice president of senior care at Care.com and author of My Parent’s Keeper. “But the sooner the better. When my dad got dementia, I realized you can never start too early.”

To make the conversation feel less threatening and intrusive, open by saying you need their advice. Then segue into your questions: What do they believe are best practices for handling finances? What paperwork have they completed (long-term care insurance, living will, financial power of attorney)? What are their thoughts on in-home care versus assisted living, and how do they plan to afford their lifestyle over the years? Be sure to find out how to contact their lawyer or financial planner, as well as the whereabouts of their estate-planning documents.