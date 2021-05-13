College Can Cost Anywhere From $26K to $55K Per Year—Here's How to Start Saving Now

A 529 account is a tax-advantaged account that is specifically for college savings. 529 accounts compound over time, allowing you to maximize the money you're saving. Each state offers a 529 plan, and over two-thirds of them offer tax deductions or credits for contributions made to the account. While you can invest in any state's 529 plan, you won't be getting the in-state tax breaks if you choose this option—college savings expert and author Mark Kantrowitz advises always looking at your own state's plan first.

Kantrowitz recommends allocated investments in the 529 based on how old your child is. This means choosing a more aggressive investment mix—like 80 percent or more in stocks— when your kid is young, so if the market does crash, you have time to recover and the losses will be minimal. "As college approaches, you should shift into a mix of investments where there is low or no risk of loss, to lock in the savings," says Kantrowitz.

One thing to keep in mind about 529 accounts—while you can make tax-free withdrawals from the account to pay for education-related costs that qualify, once you take money out of the account for tuition, FAFSA will consider it income for the next two years, and it may affect your child's eligibility for financial aid. "Some experts suggest holding off making contributions from your 529 plan until students are college juniors and have filed their last FAFSA," says Jack Schacht, founder of My College Planning Team.