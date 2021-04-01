What to Expect When You Call the IRS (and How to Prepare)

First, let’s cover the situations in which it’s appropriate to call the IRS. You can dial them up any time you like, but who wants to get put on hold if your question can be answered somewhere else?

Start by talking with your tax accountant. You’re already paying this person to prepare your return, and they have all the documentation at their fingertips to answer questions about your personal situation. If you aren’t working with a CPA, software such as TurboTax typically offers a way to chat with a specialist or have your questions reviewed.

But if you think your question is best answered by someone with the IRS, be sure to visit their website before calling. Many questions can be easily answered through the website.

“The IRS has some interactive tools online you can try first,” says Alex Oware, a tax expert with JustAnswer, an expert-connection site.

A couple tips: Don’t call with questions about filing dates, or to get advice. That’s what your accountant and non-IRS tax professionals are for.

“The IRS usually doesn’t provide advice on the phone because they don’t want that risk,” Oware says.

And don’t call asking for updates on the status of your return. That info is easily found online through the refund status tool. In 2020 and 2021, the IRS has even established a portal for checking on your stimulus check status, so don’t call about that, either.

RELATED: The American Rescue Plan Means More Stimulus Checks Are on the Way, Along With More Aid for Families—Here’s What You Can Expect