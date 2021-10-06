Put important financial documents on a thumb drive.

In the event of wildfire, flooding, hurricane, tornado, or any other type of traumatic natural event, you'll want to be sure you have important financial and estate documents saved—and not just on paper, or stored in a closet or file cabinet, where they can be easily destroyed.

"Save important financial documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, wills, deeds, tax returns, insurance policies, and stock and bond certificates, on a thumb drive," says Rullah Price, head of public affairs resiliency and enterprise incident communications, for Wells Fargo. "These records are often needed for tax and insurance purposes."

Alternatively, you could prepare an emergency document kit, says Paul Sundin, a CPA and tax Strategist with Estate CPA.

"When disaster strikes and you need to flee right away, you just grab this kit along with your other essentials," says Sundin. "This kit should contain copies of important documents, such as homeowners' insurance policies, health insurance policies and information, deeds, recorded real estate documents, and information on all investment and financial accounts. Store these in a waterproof and fireproof box."