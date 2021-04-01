How to Pick the Right Age to Retire for You

Unfortunately, you can’t decide to retire at any age and expect certain pots of money to become available to you. Choosing the right age means making sure these timelines align so you can cash in without penalties.

“You should retire at the age when you have enough income and assets to maintain your lifestyle until you and your partner pass away,” says Shelly-Ann Eweka, director of financial planning strategy at financial services company TIAA.

So, keep these key ages in mind.

The magic number for taking 401(k) distributions without penalties is 59 1/2. You can start getting social security benefits at 62, but if you wait until age 67, your payments will be larger. Most pensions kick in by age 65, but others will allow you to start early, at 55. Medicare is also generally available beginning at age 65.

As you prepare to retire, see how these ages line up. If you want to retire before all of these benefits are available to you, that’s still an option—you’ll just have to do some extra leg work to ensure your personal funds can bridge any gaps in coverage.

Ask yourself: “‘How much social security do I have? How much income do I need? What about pensions?’” Ewekwa says. “Then, ‘how much assets do I have, and will that give me that guaranteed income plus enough withdraw money to last until I pass away?’”

In many ways, budgeting to cover these costs can feel like a guessing game. Save up too much and your excess funds will likely benefit your heirs. But save too little and you could be placing a burden on those same beneficiaries.

“Some people can afford to retire at 59 but want to work until 70, and that’s fine. The point is you ran the numbers,” Eweka says. “Try not to stop working before the age when you can maintain that lifestyle you want.”