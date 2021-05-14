How I Paid Off $100K in Student Loans

I knew many people who paid off their student debt with a loan from family members, or some type of inheritance or savings passed down. That wasn't my situation, but I did benefit from the support of my husband, both financially and emotionally. Even though this was "my" debt, he never made me feel like I had to tackle it by myself, and instead viewed paying off student loans as an investment in our shared future. His well-established career in software engineering also gave us some crucial stability—we could pay the bills and devote extra funds to this particular mountain of debt at the same time, which was a privilege. I also spoke openly with friends and loved ones about my goal of paying off student loans, who cheered me on at various milestones.