How to Negotiate Car Prices

Negotiate for repairs or perks

During the purchase of my Subaru, I negotiated the cost of the trade-in, but they couldn't fully match the offer I got from CarMax. So, I asked for a free synthetic oil change in addition to the higher price point on my trade. That oil change is worth $80, which I would have been spending anyway. If there is something you want, whether it's a remote start, an oil change, or needed repairs, remember that these cost the dealer less to offer than reducing the cost of your purchase.

If you are buying used, remember to take the car to a mechanic prior to signing on the dotted line. Use your mechanic's inspection report and detailed pricing for needed repairs as part of your negotiating tool kit. You can save thousands of dollars using this strategy—and save yourself the financial and logistical hassle of fixing a car you just bought.