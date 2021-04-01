How to Make Your Money Last Through Retirement

Terry Savage, a nationally syndicated financial columnist and author of The Savage Truth on Money, says the first step in budgeting for the rest of your life starts with estimating your lifespan. She suggests taking an online quiz to start. Many will factor in your medical history and everything from exercise and smoking habits to your daily diet and guessing what age you might live to.

“You might find that you get a number like 96,” she says. “You think you’re above average in everything else, so why not think about that possibility, too. It would, of course, be easier to plan if you knew how long you were going to live.”

If you’re not yet ready to retire, Savage says the key idea is to save more and start saving earlier to prepare for the possibility that you will live as many as 30-plus years after the day you retire.

If that’s the case, the money you’re investing now for a retirement beginning in 20-plus years won’t stretch as far as it would if you retired today. Savage says to keep in mind that inflation will continue to work against you as you age.

“You need an investment plan for your savings that recognizes two things: the need for growth to outpace inflation on one hand, and the need for cash savings to give you peace of mind. That’s a personal equation,” she says.

Of course, many of these strategies need to be put into action before you retire. What should you do to stretch your savings once you’re actually retired?