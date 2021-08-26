7 Ways to Address Pandemic-Related Debt

Negotiate with debt collectors

"If you owe them a lot of money, a little bit is better than none at all," says Lyle Solomon, principal attorney at Oak View Law Group. Figure out what you can pay and hold firm, even if they pressure you.

"If you are already in collections, offer them a ridiculously low settlement offer, roughly 20 percent to 30 percent," says Solomon, a bankruptcy attorney. They will come back with roughly 70 percent to 80 percent. Try to get it as close to half as possible." They may not budge. Solomon, recommends moving on to the next creditor to see who is willing to work with you. You can always return to the first one. "Chances are good that if you get a hold of them six months later and try again, they will be a little more generous," he says.