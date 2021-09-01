How do you know whether you need flood insurance?

Your home's location should be a primary factor in determining whether flood insurance is a worthwhile investment.

"If you live in a coastal region or a flood-prone area, consider opting for flood insurance, a separate policy outside of any renters or homeowners' coverage." says Danielle Marchell, licensed insurance agent and spokeswoman for The Zebra.

In some cases, depending on who your mortgage lender happens to be and where your home is located, you may actually be required to have flood insurance. For instance, those who live in high-risk flood areas and have mortgages from federally regulated lenders such as the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan or the Veterans Administration will likely be required to purchase this type of insurance, says Pat Howard, property and casualty insurance expert for Policygenius. Those who are recipients of federal disaster assistance, such as FEMA grants, will also likely be required to purchase flood insurance.

"But even if you don't live in a flood zone or your lender doesn't require it, you should consider purchasing flood insurance, especially if you're in a moderate to low-risk flood area," explains Howard. "If you're unsure of your home's flood risk, you can check with FEMA's Flood Map Service Center to find out."

However, it's important to keep in mind that FEMA's flood maps can be outdated, meaning your home may have more or less flood risk than the agency's map indicates, adds Howard.

"If you live in a coastal community or low-lying area near a body of water, you should consider getting flood insurance regardless of what the FEMA maps say," says Howard.