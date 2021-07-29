How to Budget for the Holidays

1 Set a spending limit for gifts.

It's a great feeling to give someone a gift you know they'll love—and to see their face when they open it. But you don't need to spend a ton of money trying to get that reaction. Set limits on how much you want to spend on gifts, and try your best to stick to that. There are plenty of ways to give someone a gift they will love without blowing your budget.

If gift-giving is important to you, start saving early so you can budget for it. "One of the first things I tackle with clients is budgeting for gifts, because most people don't think of it," says Heather Albrecht, financial coach and founder of Balance Financial Coaching.

While the amount you decide to spend on gifts is subjective, Albrecht says to use what you spent last year as a reference point.

Financial coach Annette Harris says to aim for $100 to $200 on gifts for family members, and $20 to $50 on gifts for friends.

It really is the thought that counts, and your friends and family will love what you got them because it's from you.