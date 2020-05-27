How to Make Charitable Giving Part of Your Budget

A common rule of thumb for budgeting for charitable donations uses the concept of the 50/30/20 split for your budget. Texas-based financial coach Kristine Stevenson Seale explains that this arrangement designates 50 percent of your take home pay for needs such as housing, electricity and food. The other portion is for your wants: About 30 percent of your budget goes into this category, which might include vacations, gifts, or date nights. The final portion of your income, about 20 percent, is set aside for savings and for paying down any existing debts.

Stevenson Seale says that most people adhering to this budgeting concept will set a portion of the money in their 30 percent “wants” category aside for charitable giving, often aiming for 10 percent of their income.

Jason Ball, a certified financial planner, says that while the 50/30/20 split is ideal, most Americans fall short.

“So plan to give, but realize that to the average American family the 50/30/20 is simply impossible and, in fact, it may be more of an 80/15/5 scenario,” he says.

In that case, charitable giving might come from your wants or wishes category (either the 15 or 5 percent category), as Ball describes them. Try to find a balance you’re comfortable with: You want to donate without completely derailing your own savings efforts. It’s also nice to have some flexibility, so when unexpected tragedies occur—think the coronavirus crisis or a natural disaster—you have some wiggle room to direct extra donations to relief efforts.