What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

“If you’re offered more money than you need, you really should only take what you need,” Williams says. It’s true for all types of loans: The number one rule for borrowing money is taking only what you need—any more, and you’re just adding to the amount you’ll have to repay later.

Student loan amounts can be high, but they are typically capped at what’s called the cost of attendance.

“The cost of attendance is an annual holistic number calculated by each school which can include everything from tuition and fees as well as room and board, books, lab fees, and other equipment like laptops,” says Lauren Anastasio, CFP at SoFi, which offers private student loans and student loan refinancing. “Most lenders will cap the amount a borrower can take each year, or semester, based on the cost of attendance of the school the borrower is enrolled in, so it’s reasonable to expect you’ll be able to borrow for other expenses, but only up to the amount the university expects those expenses will cost.”

The amount you’re able to borrow will depend on the school you attend, but there are some steps students and their families can take to reduce the total cost. Many schools require students to live on-campus for one or two years; if they’re comfortable doing so, students can opt to live off-campus in their later years of college to save money on room and board and potentially lower the amount they need to borrow.

If a loan provider offers a larger loan than is needed, don’t think you have to take it all, and don’t take what you don’t need as a buffer: A little extra money borrowed now can mean much more to pay back later. Sometimes, your loan provider can pay too much money to your institution, in which case the financial aid office will give you a refund check, Williams says. Despite appearances, this is still part of the loan and will need to be paid back later. “It could happen every single year,” Williams says.

The best action is to not keep that money: You can contact your loan provider to return the money, decreasing your total debt, even by a small amount.