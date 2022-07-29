How to Recession-Proof Your Finances

Reconsider big purchases

If you're still in the red-hot housing market, or hoping to upgrade your car, you may want to step back, especially if you have any concern about your job security.

"The level of demand is still very high for cars, houses, and travel, and the supply is very low," Barrow says. "If you don't necessarily need it now—don't buy it."

People who snatched up bargains in the last recession might be hoping to score a deal again—but they may be disappointed. Craig Birk, CFP, chief investment officer at Personal Capital, says that the prices won't drop as precipitously as people saw during the 2008 recession, thanks to the excellent credit most homeowners have. "Supply and demand should remain more balanced in this cycle," he says. "With higher mortgage rates and lower affordability, home prices may drop, but only moderately."