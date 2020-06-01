Here’s What to Know Before Listing Your Home For Sale by Owner

Consider for sale by owner (or FSBO) a DIY approach to real estate (or selling in general). Instead of enlisting a professional realtor to sell their house, homeowners are left to their own devices to list their property, schedule tours, and navigate all the paperwork. With the for sale by owner route, you may have autonomy over your home and the selling process, but listing your space for sale by owner isn’t necessarily a walk in the property park.

So which option is better: working with a realtor or doing for sale by owner? Each option has benefits and drawbacks. To help you make the best decision for your home and lifestyle, we talked to several real estate experts to break down the pros and cons of selling your home by owner.