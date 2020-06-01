Here’s What to Know Before Listing Your Home For Sale by Owner
Is FSBO right for you?
We won’t sugarcoat it: Putting your beloved home on the market is stressful. (The cost of selling a house alone is enough to dissuade some people.) In addition to prepping your home for its market debut, working on its curb appeal, and figuring where you’ll live next (if only buying a house were easier), you also have to find a well-connected realtor who will ensure your house is sold for a fair price. During the coronavirus crisis, there can be an extra layer of stress to the whole process, though the good news is that people are still buying and selling their homes and moving.
Between swapping emails, booking showings, and negotiating their commission, working with a realtor isn’t always easy, which is why some people forgo using a realtor altogether and list their space “For Sale by Owner.” (You’ve seen the signs, surely.)
What is for sale by owner?
Consider for sale by owner (or FSBO) a DIY approach to real estate (or selling in general). Instead of enlisting a professional realtor to sell their house, homeowners are left to their own devices to list their property, schedule tours, and navigate all the paperwork. With the for sale by owner route, you may have autonomy over your home and the selling process, but listing your space for sale by owner isn’t necessarily a walk in the property park.
So which option is better: working with a realtor or doing for sale by owner? Each option has benefits and drawbacks. To help you make the best decision for your home and lifestyle, we talked to several real estate experts to break down the pros and cons of selling your home by owner.
Pro: You’re in control
Parting ways with your precious home is hard enough—and the last thing a seller needs is someone else sharing their two cents. If you are craving some extra autonomy in the home-selling process, FSBO can be a great option to sell your home on your terms.
“You do not have to listen to anyone’s opinions about how you will market the home: How you will price it, how you negotiate, how you prepare the home for sale, or any other decisions,” says Christopher Arienti, broker and owner of RE/MAX Executive Realty. “You are the boss, and you can make the decisions you feel are in your best interest.”
Since you’ll be overseeing every step of the selling process, you can rest assured your home will end up in the right hands.
Con: You won’t have access to all the resources you might need
Real estate agents are the professionals in their field. Not only do they have a better understanding of the market, but they also have tools that can make sure your home sells, such as a Multiple Listing Service or MLS, which is where all agents share data on the properties they represent that offer commissions to agents.
“While great agents will check other platforms for homes listed by agents, you will simply get much less visibility if your property isn’t on the MLS,” says Scott Bierbryer, CEO of startup Leanprop.
It’s still possible to sell your home on your own, of course, but there’s a good chance it’ll be an uphill battle, especially if your home isn’t in a highly trafficked area where it may get plenty of visibility.
Pro: Sell your home on your schedule
You don’t have to be a homeowner to know that putting a property on the market can be a very involved, time-consuming process. Instead of feeling like you have to adhere to a timeline, listing FSBO offers homeowners the opportunity to list their home at their pace, even if that means leaving it on the market for several weeks or even months.
“When you work with a real estate agent, you have to work around their schedule,” says Connie Heintz, founder of DIYOffer. “Unfortunately, you’re probably not their only client. They might only be able to meet with you once a week, but if you do it yourself, you can spend as much time on it as you want.”
Not sold on any prospective buyers? You can always reject every application to wait for the right buyer; you won’t be held to any contractual promises to sell.
Con: It requires a lot of time
For homeowners looking to list their property FSBO, time is on your side. Still, putting your home on the market is incredibly time-consuming.
“A tremendous amount of work goes into pricing and marketing a home by a realtor,” Arienti says. “Hours of analysis, if done right, brings you to the correct price the market will bear out. After all, it is not the homeowner who really sets the price; a home is worth what someone will pay for it. That is the free market.”
Instead of you devoting time to finding the right price and marketing your property, a real estate agent will do the legwork on your behalf.
Pro: Save some money
Ultimately, every homeowner wants to sell their home for a fair price—and, if possible, for a profit. Since you won’t have to give a fraction of the total to a real estate agent for their commission, listing a home FSBO could allow you to pocket some extra money.
“You may be able to save between three to six percent on sales commissions, depending on whether your buyer uses an agent or not,” says Caleb Liu, owner of House Simply Sold, a home flipping service in Southern California.
Con: You may not make as much money
While homeowners taking the independent route will forgo paying a realtor’s commission, your home may not make as much money as it could if sold through a real estate agent. According to the National Association of Realtors, the typical for sale by owner home sold for $200,000 compared to roughly $265,000 for agent-assisted homes.
“This means that the average sale involving an agent is still generating roughly $50,000 more in value to the seller after fees,” Bierbryer says. “That said, it’s hard to understand from this statistic if homes that agents represent happen to be higher end on average or have more pre-sale prep work put into them, which would both skew this figure upward.”
Our advice? Every home is different, so speak with a few agents before making your decision.