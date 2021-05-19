Of course, this depends on the market you're in and the type of house you're looking at, but buying a house can save you some major cash in the long run. One of the things that stuck with me from the workshop was the money-saving tax benefits when you buy a home, such as capital gains exclusion.

This means that if you owned and lived in your main home for two out of five years before selling, you can exclude up to $250,000 in profit ($500,00 if filing jointly) when selling and not have to claim that amount on your taxes. This, of course, depends on the equity your property builds up over time, but you don't have to claim that amount on your taxes.

Also, if you have a fixed-rate mortgage (instead of an adjustable one), your monthly payments are not likely to change over the course of the loan. If you're renting, rent will increase over time based on the market, which is why buying may be cheaper than renting in the long term.

Kaczmarek used an app called ChicagoAgent One (it works in other states too) that calculates the cost of buying versus renting that was very helpful—all you do is plug in your current rent price, the price of the place you're looking at, and the interest rate, and you can see which option is better for you at the moment.