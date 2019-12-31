Sure, some people have luck touring For Sale By Owner properties to avoid realtor fees, but the vast majority of homeowners turn to experts for guidance. With any industry, though, reading reviews and asking for recommendations is vital to finding a quality realtor. In September, entrepreneur Victoria Kent purchased her first home in Chicago, and hiring a realtor she could trust proved to be one of the most important factors in her search. Not only did he lead her through the process and answer her hundreds of questions as a first-time home buyer, but he also was able to step in and make strategic negotiations when she needed him.

When you work with an agent who understands the market, has tons of experience, and can be on call when you’re in a bind (or simply need reassurance), Kent says you’ll be much less stressed from day one to close. “There are so many other people [who are] a part of the process [who] are essential, and having an agent who can recommend home inspectors, attorneys, and mortgage brokers that you can rely on is critical,” she says. “I saw my dream house on August 25, 2019, and was moved in by September 28, 2019, and that wouldn't have happened without my agent.”