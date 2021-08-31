How to Provide Financial Support to Your Aging Parents

Plan ahead.

"Have a candid conversation with your loved ones about their complete financial picture," recommends Scott Ford, president of U.S. Bank Wealth Management at Affluent. "Discussing finances with your parents or in-laws may be intimidating. But understanding their financial situation is vital to properly plan for possible expenses down the road."

Ford says knowledge is power when it comes to your parents' assets, insurance coverage, monthly expenditures, projected future expenses, monthly income from retirement accounts or social security, and housing changes or needs.

"Analyze current income streams to determine how long they will last, and for married couples, whether they will continue when one spouse passes away," says Matt King, a wealth planner in advanced financial planning at Wilmington Trust. "Examples of this may include pension plans with survivor benefits or annuities."

If you know you'll be helping a parent financially down the road, make a fund for doing so now. "Establish a specific, interest-bearing savings account," Ford says. "Analyze your budget and come up with a comfortable amount to automatically deposit into the account every month."