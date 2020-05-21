Do You Need a Financial Planner? Here’s How to Know—Plus How to Find One

Single or married, well-off or struggling, everyone can benefit from having a financial planner in their lives. But do you really need to shell out the cash to pay for one?

Millennial personal finance author Stefanie O’Connell says you might not. “When you’re just kind of starting to pay attention to your money, focus can be on behaviors that you can do yourself,” she says. “So things like contributing to your employer’s retirement plan, saving money in emergency fund, having a budget, and learning to live within your means. The kind of a basic groundwork.”

If you’re doing all those things and you’re decades away from retirement, you’re ahead of the game, O’Connell says. At that level, hiring a financial planner to help keep yourself accountable as you budget and save would just be earning bonus financial-savviness points.

Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma, agrees. “If you are confident with your skills and knowledge when it comes to budgeting, retirement planning, and investing, you may not need a financial advisor,” he says. “If you are willing to take the time to read up on personal finance, make sure your retirement savings and investments are on track, and work to achieve other financial goals, you may be just fine managing your money yourself.”

If you struggle to do those things, though, you might benefit from a little help.