How to Envision Your Retirement (Even If It’s Years Away)

Next, do a little research to find out how much you’ll need to save in order to live your retirement dream. If you’ve ever worked with a financial planner, they may have given you a number; you can also do a little number crunching by calculating how much money you think you’ll need each year to be comfortable, then multiplying that by the number of years you expect to be retired. (Be sure to pad the final number to account for extra time and medical needs.) Write that final number down.

If retirement is a long way off, determine how much you want saved by a certain age—say, 40 or 50—and use that as your vision board number. You can always adjust as you reach or pass this goal.